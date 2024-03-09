‘Vintage Wimbledon’ says Johnnie Jackson after victory at Notts County

Johnnie Jackson described his AFC Wimbledon’s side’s performance as ‘vintage’ following their 2-0 victory over Notts County at Meadow Lane.

The victory was only their sixth success away from home, but two goals in the final 10 minutes sees the Dons go three games unbeaten in Sky Bet League Two.

“I think it was vintage Wimbledon,” said Jackson. “It was a brilliant away performance and everything you want and expect from a Wimbledon team.

“They showed graft, hard work for the shirt, (were) very disciplined. We came with a game plan and the lads were outstanding in carrying it out.”

It was the third consecutive time Wimbledon had kept a clean sheet this season, something Jackson insisted was pivotal against a side with the attacking qualities of Notts County.

“I am delighted, that is now three clean sheets in a row. We have been defending very well but you know coming here with the players that they have got, you are going to have to do that for sure.

“They are a good team and move the ball well and they have got lots of threats at the top end of the pitch, so if you don’t defend properly here you can become really unstuck.

“The moments they did have with the balls coming into the box, we dealt with it, but our defensive structure starts from the front and to a man they did it brilliantly.”

Jackson also revealed goalscorer Kofi Balmer, on loan from Crystal Palace, had discussed the team’s lack of aerial threat so was delighted with his header late on.

“We know we have got that long throw that Kofi has got and it is a weapon, so we have to use that and I don’t apologise for using that.

“It feels like forever with teams using that against my teams so to have the opportunity to have that is something we need to use.

“It’s paid off today and caused problems for their defence, so he gets an assist I suppose for that one, but more importantly he comes up with a header which is really pleasing because it is something we have spoken about a lot in that we haven’t scored a lot of those, and they can be the difference.”

For Magpies boss Stuart Maynard, the wait for a first home win continues having lost his fourth consecutive fixture since his move from Wealdstone.

Maynard said: “I think we were in control of the game with the ball, I don’t think we could been in any more control.

“But it’s getting to the point where we are at. It’s been happening all season with these types of goals we keep conceding, which is so frustrating.

“It gets to a point where we’re not really equipped to deal with these teams’ threats and what they put in the box.”

Both of Wimbledon’s goals came from set-pieces on the afternoon, something that again frustrated Maynard, insisting his side are doing everything they can to rectify the issue to keep their play-off hopes alive.

He added: “We have to keep sticking together as a group and working on it on the training ground but ultimately it’s very hard to deal with teams’ threats in this league.

“At the minute and through the course of the whole season, we’ve not been able to deal with it.”