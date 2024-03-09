Rangers fully focused on Hibs as they look to continue fighting on all fronts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers fully focused on Hibs as they look to continue fighting on all fronts

By Press Association
Busy Rangers just keep going says goalkeeper Jack Butland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Butland insists Rangers will be giving every competition their all as attention turns this weekend from Europe to Scottish Gas Scottish Cup action.

The 2-2 draw against Benfica in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash in Lisbon on Thursday night sets the tie up nicely for the return game at Ibrox next week.

However, before that fixture, Philippe Clement’s side, who are top of the cinch Premiership with the Viaplay Cup already in the trophy room, have to travel to Easter Road on Sunday for their quarter-final tie against Hibernian.

Butland says Rangers will take belief from the Benfica performance into the next two matches as they continue the quest for more success.

The 30-year-old former Stoke and Crystal Palace keeper said: “For sure, it doesn’t stop, a lot of games, a lot of competitions that we’re still in which is really important and another huge one on Sunday.

“We spoke about enjoying the performance and being proud of what we’ve done on Thursday night.

“But we’ve got another cup that we want to progress in at the weekend and all focus turns to that now.

“It is an important one that we have got on Sunday, so the second leg (against Benfica) will come after that.

“We’ll turn our attentions after Sunday but full focus is on Hibs, they’re a good side. We go to their place and we need to go and get a win and progress to the next round.

“We want to win every game that we’re involved in. We want to win every competition that we’re involved in.

“So Sunday is exactly that. It’s another competition that we want to progress in.

“Hopefully we do that and only then we turn our attentions back on to Benfica.”

Rangers twice held the lead in Lisbon thanks to goals from Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling, only to be pegged back both times through Angel Di Maria’s penalty and Connor Goldson’s own goal.

“That was a really good test against a top, top side with some incredible talents and we held our own,” Butland said.

“We could have got a little bit more from the game maybe but it was a really good result.”

While the attention is on Hibs and getting Rangers into the semi-final, Butland admits he is confident of coming through the finely-balanced Europa League tie against the reigning Portuguese champions at Ibrox.

The Gers number one, who will see if he has earned an England recall for the March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium when Gareth Southgate names his squad next Thursday, said: “Always. It’s home for us. And there’s not a team that we can face that we won’t be confident of beating at Ibrox.

“But then that comes after this Sunday, but we’ll be looking forward to that as well.”