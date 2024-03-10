Luke Littler hits perfect leg en route to winning Belgian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Littler hits perfect leg en route to winning Belgian Open

By Press Association
Luke Littler won in Belgium (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Luke Littler hit a nine-darter as he won his first European title on his debut with an 8-7 victory over Rob Cross in a thrilling final at the Belgian Open in Wieze.

The 17-year-old produced the perfect leg to move 6-5 ahead and, despite losing the next two, fought back to emerge victorious against the former world champion.

Littler’s victory included six maximums compared to his opponent’s five in a see-saw battle.

Cross averaged 108 for the match and Littler 104, but it was the latter who collected the £30,000 winner’s prize.

Littler, who also hit a nine-darter when winning on his World Series debut, said afterwards: “I’m just glad to get over the line.

“I hit the nine and then lost the next two legs, so I’m just glad to get over the line. It’s always good to be involved in a good game.

“Like Rob said just then, I bring the best out of him and he’s thankful for that, so we always push ourselves to the last leg.”

Cross, competing in his ninth European Tour final after beating Gerwyn Price 7-3 in the last four, could not hide his disappointment, but saluted the victor.

“He really pushes on,” Cross said. “I wanted a big display and got a big display. To be fair I missed a few chances, but I’ve loved this crowd this weekend.

“This young man has got such a bright future in front of him. The nine-darter was impeccable, amazing. This boy’s special.”

Earlier on Sunday, Littler beat Damon Heta 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals and after seeing off Jermaine Wattimena 6-2, he overcame Ricardo Pietreczko 7-3 in the last four.

Littler’s maiden European Tour win was tarnished following stinging criticism of him by Pietreczko after the German’s semi-final defeat.

The pair appeared to exchange words on stage after their match and Pietreczko later said in a post on Instagram: “So I appreciated him a lot, that you can play such a game at such a (young) age, but I hope the arrogance punishes him.”

Littler responded on Twitter by saying: “No idea what I did wrong, no idea what he said, something then don’t do it again.”