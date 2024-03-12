Scotland recall 41-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon

Craig Gordon is one of four goalkeepers included in the Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

The 41-year-old has made three appearances for Hearts since recovering from a double leg break and has been recalled to join Angus Gunn, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly in the squad.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for our upcoming friendly matches against The Netherlands and Northern Ireland. ➡️ Get your Northern Ireland tickets here: https://t.co/lf8X0AQezX #NEDSCO | #SCONIR — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 12, 2024

Callum McGregor, Jacob Brown and Aaron Hickey miss out through injury from the 25-man pool, which is two more players than allowed for this summer’s European Championship finals squad.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is also absent after being hampered by fitness issues in recent months.

In-form Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is included after netting against Georgia following his late call-up in November.

Steve Clarke has picked a 25-man squad

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke explained his reasoning behind picking four goalkeepers.

“It gives us a chance to look at Craig up close because he has had three competitive games and, without being disrespectful to the opposition Hearts have played in the cup, probably not games where Craig was over-worked,” he said.

“So it will be nice to see Craig in training with the other goalkeepers. Three of those goalkeepers will go to the Euros and one will miss out. That’s the situation.”