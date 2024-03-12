Craig Gordon back for Scotland as Steve Clarke ponders ‘interesting’ keeper call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Gordon back for Scotland as Steve Clarke ponders ‘interesting’ keeper call

By Press Association
The Hearts goalkeeper has 74 caps (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Steve Clarke handed Craig Gordon the chance to play his way into the Euro 2024 squad as he displayed his loyalty to the players who have served him well in recent years.

The 41-year-old is one of four goalkeepers included in a 25-man group for friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland this month as Clarke keeps his options open.

With Callum McGregor, Aaron Hickey and Jacob Brown missing out through injury, Clarke hopes to have some tough decisions to make when he whittles his squad down to 23 players by the June 7 deadline – seven days before Scotland take on Germany in the tournament opener.

There were no surprises in the latest squad. Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is absent after being troubled by fitness issues in recent months while Josh Doig and Robby McCrorie have dropped out following November’s games against Georgia and Norway.

Lawrence Shankland retains his place after netting in Tbilisi following his late call-up while Angus Gunn, Gordon, John Souttar, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Grant Hanley are all back in following injury.

“It’s good to get a few back,” Clarke said. “Obviously there are still three or four missing that I would like to have been in the squad. But the key thing for me is to make sure that, come the start of May, I’ve got tough selections to make, everybody fit and available.

“If we can get to May and I have to make those tough decisions, obviously it will be unfortunate for the ones who miss out, but that’s part of the job, I have got to do it. I will be ready to do it.”

When asked if there was space for anyone to make a late run for the squad, he said: “There’s always opportunity but what I can’t really get my head around is this squad, you talk about the core squad, they haven’t let anybody down. They have done really well for their country and they deserve the chance to go to the Euros.”

Gordon has not been able to dislodge Zander Clark from the Hearts team since recovering from a double leg break but the 74-times capped goalkeeper has started in three Scottish Cup ties.

Clarke watched him keep a clean sheet as Steven Naismith’s side reached the semi-finals against Morton at Cappielow on Monday night.

The former Kilmarnock manager explained his reasoning behind picking four goalkeepers with Clark, Gunn and Gordon joined by Motherwell’s Liam Kelly.

“It gives us a chance to look at Craig up close because he has had three competitive games and, without being disrespectful to the opposition Hearts have played in the cup, probably not games where Craig was over-worked,” he said.

“So it will be nice to see Craig in training with the other goalkeepers. Three of those goalkeepers will go to the Euros and one will miss out.

“I will just assess everything I’ve got. Obviously with the make-up of a squad going into a tournament, there’s other factors as well involved in terms of squad stability and boys that have been in a squad a long time. It’s going to be an interesting decision.

“Obviously Zander has the number-one jersey at Hearts, which tells you a lot about the performances Zander has been putting in. Liam Kelly has been steady in the league again, as he always is, and it’s nice to have Angus Gunn back after missing the November games. It’s nice to have all four competing for three positions.

“There will be a number of factors – performance on the pitch, playing regularly, and just the make-up and the dynamic of the group, people that have been on the squad, players who train well.

John Souttar
Rangers defender John Souttar is back in the squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“There’s a lot of centre-halves in there as well. I’m not going to be taking all those centre-backs, so there is a similar situation there. They have to impress, they have to play well at their clubs if given the opportunity to play, and then I’ve got to make the selection.”

Brown (knee) and Hickey (hamstring) are recovering from surgery but there is some uncertainty over McGregor’s Achilles problem with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers last week stating a scan had been inconclusive.

Clarke said: “I had a brief chat with Callum with this week because I knew he was going to be missing this camp, but no big issues moving forward, I don’t think.”