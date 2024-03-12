Charlton chief accuses Palace and West Ham of delaying Premier League-EFL deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlton chief accuses Palace and West Ham of delaying Premier League-EFL deal

By Press Association
Charlton co-owner Charlie Methven has hit out at executives of Crystal Palace and West Ham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Charlton co-owner Charlie Methven has hit out at executives of Crystal Palace and West Ham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).

Charlton co-owner Charlie Methven has demanded executives from Crystal Palace and West Ham “grow up” and accused the London clubs of stalling a deal between the Premier League and the EFL.

Monday’s shareholders’ meeting in London ended without an offer being made, with focus instead shifting to first overhauling the Premier League’s financial system to replace the current profitability and sustainability rules.

An element of the new system was agreed at the meeting, but a mooted six-year deal granting the EFL 14.75 per cent of net media revenue with the Premier League – projected to be worth in the region of £900million – was not voted on.

Methven feels Crystal Palace (chairman Steve Parish pictured) are partly to blame
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Methven told talkSPORT: “There are a few Premier League clubs that are holding the industry back and are driving the rest of the industry mad for only thinking of their own short-term, narrow self-interest. Frankly, everything else is just noise.

“It’s on record that Palace and West Ham are leaders of this King Canute-style movement. It’s not yet a matter of public record which clubs they’ve persuaded to be in their corner.

“If you speak to executives from other clubs in the Premier League, they are almost as frustrated as we are. They know because they see a bigger strategic vision of what will happen with the public regulator.

“(Palace and West Ham need to) grow up. Remember that these clubs, the clubs they run, were very recently Football League members and the fact that in a game of musical chairs they are in the seats they are currently at.

“It doesn’t mean that at some point their clubs won’t be back in the Football League.”

Premier League shareholders, inlcuding Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy, met in London on Monday
Premier League shareholders, including Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, met in London on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The PA news agency has contacted Palace, West Ham, Charlton and the Premier League for comment.

Methven is one of seven Charlton shareholders with more than a five per cent stake in the club, which was purchased by Global Football Partners’ UK subsidiary SE7 Partners in July 2023.

Some feared Monday’s meeting was the last chance for the leagues to come to a deal on their own before the football governance bill, which will effectively establish an independent regulator, is put through Parliament, although the timeline for this remains uncertain and could be compounded by a general election.

The Government has repeatedly said it wants the football authorities to agree a new financial settlement among themselves but has warned that one could be imposed upon them by ‘backstop’ powers set to be given to the new regulator.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, the chair of the Culture, Media and Sport committee, told PA on Tuesday: “The longer this deadlock goes on, the more the stated commitment from Premier League clubs to striking a deal with the rest of the pyramid looks like nothing more than an empty promise.”

The Premier League is looking at a system more closely aligned with the squad cost to revenue ratio contained within UEFA’s financial sustainability regulations.

Those regulations will eventually limit clubs participating in European competitions to only spend 70 per cent of revenue on the likes of transfer fees and player wages.

Methven added: “The situation is quite clear, it’s understood by the Football League that any deal would come with strings attached, the Championship likely to subscribe to a different cost control scheme.

“That was always understood and understood by the EFL that we would have swallow a few pills to get the deal done.”

A statement released by the Premier League after Monday’s meeting said its clubs “re-confirmed their commitment to securing a sustainably-funded financial agreement with the EFL, subject to the new financial system being formally approved by clubs”.