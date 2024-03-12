Kidderminster hit back to draw with AFC Fylde

Amari Morgan-Smith’s late equaliser saw Kidderminster come back to take a point from a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Fylde.

The visitors were the better of the two sides in the first half, with Nick Haughton testing Christian Dibble with an early swerving shot before opening the scoring in the 32nd minute.

The goal came when Danny Ormerod played the ball into the box, Josh Kay laid it off and Haughton applied the finish.

But Kidderminster responded in the second half and, after Jay Emmanuel-Thomas struck the post in the 65th minute, they levelled seven minutes from time as Morgan-Smith applied the rebound to his own shot after Theo Richardson could only parry.