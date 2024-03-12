Grimsby boost survival bid with win over MK Dons

Grimsby strengthened their League Two survival bid with an important 1-0 win over MK Dons at Blundell Park.

Justin Obikwu settled the scores with a first-half winner to put David Artell’s men six points above the relegation zone with 10 matches to play.

Grimsby started brightly and took first aim in the fifth minute when Obikwu fired goalwards and Michael Kelly saved with his legs.

Dan Kemp flashed wide at the other end with a cross-shot and the Dons had long spells on the ball without creating any clear-cut chances.

Obikwu netted in the 33rd minute when reacting quickest to an initial strike from Abo Eisa, while Grimsby then passed up a golden opportunity to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot moments before half-time.

Gavan Holohan stepped up and his high kick was saved by Kelly.

Dons pushed and probed for a way back into the game after the restart and Kemp came closest to grabbing an equaliser when his low drive was palmed off-target by Grimsby’s Harvey Cartwright.