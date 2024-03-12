Euan Murray goal proves decisive at Firhill

Euan Murray headed the only goal as Raith Rovers moved within a point of cinch Championship leaders Dundee United with a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle.

Murray nodded home a Kyle Turner free-kick after 33 minutes at Firhill, stunning Thistle after a confident start by the home side.

Kerr McInroy, Scott Robinson and Brian Graham had all forced saves from goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski in the early stages.

Aidan Connolly threatened a second for Raith after the break when he shot over but Partick almost grabbed a late equaliser when Graham’s header clipped the top of the bar.