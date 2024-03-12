Euan Murray goal proves decisive at Firhill By Press Association March 12 2024, 9:51pm March 12 2024, 9:51pm Share Euan Murray goal proves decisive at Firhill Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4920146/euan-murray-goal-proves-decisive-at-firhill/ Copy Link Raith claimed victory at Partick (Mike Egerton/PA) Euan Murray headed the only goal as Raith Rovers moved within a point of cinch Championship leaders Dundee United with a 1-0 win at Partick Thistle. Murray nodded home a Kyle Turner free-kick after 33 minutes at Firhill, stunning Thistle after a confident start by the home side. Kerr McInroy, Scott Robinson and Brian Graham had all forced saves from goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski in the early stages. Aidan Connolly threatened a second for Raith after the break when he shot over but Partick almost grabbed a late equaliser when Graham’s header clipped the top of the bar.