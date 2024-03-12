Omar Bugiel brace in win over Gillingham lifts AFC Wimbledon into play-off spots

Omar Bugiel scored twice as AFC Wimbledon marched into the League Two play-off places with a 2-0 triumph over promotion rivals Gillingham at Plough Lane.

The result means the Dons leapfrog their opponents into seventh, while Stephen Clemence’s side drop into 10th.

Gills goalkeeper Glenn Morris got down quickly to prevent Bugiel’s driven effort from nestling in the bottom left corner early in the first half.

Then Wimbledon defender Lee Brown made a crucial block in the box to stop Connor Mahoney’s goal-bound strike.

Bugiel opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, nodding Jake Reeves’ fabulous cross from deep past Morris and into the bottom right corner.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors, as Conor Masterson received two yellow cards for two needless challenges in just two minutes to cap a disastrous half.

Shadrach Ogie had a penalty appeal waved away by referee Thomas Kirk after the break, much to the disgust of the away fans.

Morris did well to stop Reeves’ thunderbolt from range 11 minutes later, only to see Bugiel tap the rebound into an empty net to wrap up a comfortable evening for the hosts.