Rollin Menayese has eventful return to Walsall line-up in draw with Barrow

By Press Association
Rollin Menayese had a missed night for Walsall in the draw with Barrow (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Walsall defender Rollin Menayese went from hero to zero on an eventful return in a 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw with Barrow.

Menayese, recalled from Vanarama National League side Aldershot on the day of the game, crashed inside the far post Taylor Allen’s inviting corner to give the Saddlers a 38th-minute lead.

However, that same combination allowed the Bluebirds to level eight minutes into the second half.

Allen rolled the ball back into his own box to Menayese, who brought down Emile Acquah as he attempted to deal with the unexpected pass. Dean Campbell converted to earn a point for Barrow.

Menayese put Walsall ahead at the break and Mo Faal should have doubled their lead 40 seconds into the second half, but fluffed his lines after Josh Gordon had robbed Chester on the halfway line to put it on a plate.

Barrow’s Kian Spence hit the base of the post from a half-cleared corner five minutes before the equaliser.

Dean Campbell levelled from the spot and the hosts push for a winner when substitute Sam Foley’s deep corner was headed against the far post by Rory Feely eight minutes from the end.

Walsall could have nicked it deep into added time when Douglas James-Taylor had a close-range effort deflected wide and then another chance from the corner that followed blocked in an almighty scramble.