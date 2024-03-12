Late Devante Rodney goal gives Rochdale victory over Woking

Devante Rodney scored two minutes from time to give Rochdale a 2-1 win at home to Woking in the Vanarama National League.

The Cards went ahead after 15 minutes when Charley Kendall intercepted a loose pass at the back and fired home.

Dale equalised with a spectacular run and curling shot from Cian Hayes eight minutes before half-time.

In a bad-tempered end to the game, Dion Kelly-Evans saw red for Woking before Rodney hit the winner and Dale’s Ian Henderson was also sent off a minute later.