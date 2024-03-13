Openly gay Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo announces his engagement

Openly gay Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo has announced his engagement.

Cavallo publicly revealed he was gay in October 2021, which at the time made him the only active male professional footballer in one of the world’s top leagues to do so.

The 24-year-old proposed to his partner Leighton Morrell on the pitch at Coopers Stadium, the home of the A-League outfit, the club which Cavallo joined during February 2021.

“Starting this year with my fiancé. Mr & Mr Coming soon,” Cavallo wrote in a post on Instagram.

“Thank you Adelaide United for helping set up this surprise.

“You’re (sic) endless support has meant so much to me. You have provided a safe space in football, one that I never in my dreams thought could ever be possible, and encouraged me to live everyday of my life authentically.

Cavallo publicly revealed he was gay in October 2021 (Ian West/PA)

“It felt right to share this special moment on the pitch, where it all started.”

In February 2023, Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto – who now plays for Serie A side Cagliari – became the highest profile current male footballer to announce he is gay.

Blackpool striker Jake Daniels is the only current British male player to come out as gay.