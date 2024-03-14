On this day in 2004: Steve Harmison takes seven for 12 against West Indies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2004: Steve Harmison takes seven for 12 against West Indies

By Press Association
England’s Steve Harmison appeals for a wicket at Sabina Park (Gareth Copley/PA)
England's Steve Harmison appeals for a wicket at Sabina Park (Gareth Copley/PA)

Steve Harmison took seven wickets for 12 runs as England bowled West Indies out for 47 on March 14, 2004.

A damaging spell saw Harmison almost single-handedly knock over West Indies at Sabina Park on their way to a 10-wicket victory in the first Test.

It took just 11.3 overs for the then 25-year-old to pick up his seven wickets, conceding only 12 runs in the process and setting up an emphatic victory for England, who were on their way to a first Test series win in the Caribbean since 1968.

Before the series, 6ft 4in right-armer Harmison had shown lots of potential with his combination of pace and swing but struggled for consistency, while a back injury during the winter had also affected him.

The first innings of the match offered no sign of what was to come as the West Indies racked up 311, but everything changed on the fourth day.

England captain Michael Vaughan lined up eight fielders in the slips and Harmison did the rest as a young West Indies side wilted under a fearsome assault.

“To be honest, I’m absolutely speechless,” said Harmison afterwards.

Steve Harmison bowls
Steve Harmison bowls (Gareth Copley/PA)

“If you bowl the ball consistently in a good area, you often get a bit of luck. It’s just one of those days and I’m pleased for myself, but I’m not going to get too carried away by it.”

Harmison’s form continued into the rest of the series, with the Durham man achieving figures of six for 61 in the second Test.

It was the beginning of the best spell of Harmison’s career. A year later he played a key role in England’s famous Ashes triumph over Australia, but injuries limited his impact thereafter and his international career ended in 2009.