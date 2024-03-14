Carla Ward says a manager should be sacked for having relationship with a player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carla Ward says a manager should be sacked for having relationship with a player

By Press Association
Aston Villa boss Carla Ward says manager-player relationships should be a sackable offence (Nigel French/PA)
Aston Villa boss Carla Ward says manager-player relationships should be a sackable offence (Nigel French/PA)

Aston Villa boss Carla Ward said a manager should be sacked for having a relationship with a player, calling it a “complete abuse of power”.

Ward said it is the responsibility of managers to protect players and said “to cross that line is unacceptable and it can’t happen.”

The former Sheffield United and Birmingham City boss said: “It makes me very angry because we are here to set an environment and a comfortable place to work that the players feel safe, backed and looked after, so I just don’t understand anyone that crosses that line. You can’t do it. It is a complete abuse of power.

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward
Aston Villa manager Carla Ward (Nigel French/PA)

“We are in a moment where there is a microscope on the women’s game and people have taken advantage of certain positions, and I don’t like that and I don’t think it is right.”

Asked if a player-coach relationship should be a sackable offence, Ward replied: “Yes. One hundred per cent.”

The 40-year-old, who represented the likes of Sheffield United, Lincoln and Bristol Rovers during her playing days, said the possible grey area of a player-coach relationship – given it is not illegal, providing no minors are involved – should be addressed in contracts.

She added: “It is an unwritten rule, and I am sure teachers don’t have it in their contracts. But given where we are at now, and people don’t understand it, maybe put it in black and white so it is clear.”

Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes and Tottenham’s Robert Vilahamn were equally unequivocal on Thursday when asked for their thoughts on the issue.

They agreed that the WSL should prohibit manager-player relationships and have it written into its code of conduct, while Hayes believed there were also issues over relationships between players.

Hayes said: “I think the HR teams in each and every club has a role to play in educating with those challenges and I don’t think those challenges are limited to player-coach. It’s player-to-player.

“One player’s in the team, one’s not in the team. One might be in the last year of their contract, one might not be. One might be competing in a position with someone else…you don’t need me to spell it out. It creates challenges.

“Those of us who’ve been in the women’s game a long period of time know those things have been happening in dressing rooms.

“Longer term, I think it would be an ideal world where you don’t have to deal with that. It’s quite challenging for coaching teams to deal with it.”

Vilahamn said new WSL guidelines were needed on coach-player relationships, adding: “I don’t think it should be a question to be raised here, it’s crazy. So for me, no, it’s not professional and shouldn’t be like that.

“I get it, people fall in love everywhere, but it’s not where you should fall in love. You shouldn’t work with your partner in that way.

“But if people don’t understand, we might need to find new guidelines so people understand that it’s not acceptable in this environment.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes player-to-player relationships 'create challenges'
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes believes player-to-player relationships also ‘create challenges’ (Jess Hornby/PA)

“If that’s needed to make sure we find good ways to not have this happening, then yes, if that helps, absolutely.”

Ward also said that players feel unable to report a potential issue, adding: “Say, you have got a director of football and they have done wrong, or are doing wrong, and you know that, and a head coach or manager does it, you can’t go to that person because the first thing they will do is rip up your contract. I saw this as a player a lot.

“You hear things all the time and it infuriates me. The only way to clean up the game is to highlight it and get rid of it.”