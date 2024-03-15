Football rumours: PSG identify Liverpool’s Luis Diaz as summer transfer target

What the papers say

Liverpool midfielder Luis Diaz has become a summer transfer target for Paris St Germain, according to the Daily Mail, as the club looks to replace French star Kylian Mbappe, who will leave for Real Madrid. Diaz joined Liverpool from Forto and has excelled at Anfield, scoring six goals with three assists in 27 Premier League games.

Chelsea are interested in Lille defender Leny Yoro as they look to replace 39-year-old Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, the Standard says.

The Telegraph says Newcastle are hoping to accelerate sporting manager Dan Ashworth’s exit to Manchester United. Monaco’s Paul Mitchell is apparently at the top of the pile to replace him.

Social media round-up

🔴Manchester United have reportedly 'pinpointed' Weston McKennie as a good option to freshen up their midfield 🇺🇸The #USMNT star could be available for just £15million amid doubts over his long-term Juventus future https://t.co/78vNpwFL42 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) March 14, 2024

⚪️⚫️ Understand Fulham have offered new long term deal to Tosin Adarabioyo with salary rise as part of the proposal. Tosin’s current contract expires in June. …but he’s still considering his future as several clubs remain interested in signing him as free agent. 👀 pic.twitter.com/g3OuaFJLKW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2024

Players to watch

Marcus Rashford: The Manchester United striker is not expected to move to Paris St Germain this summer despite being touted as the replacement for Mbappe, according to Sky Sports.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Douglas Luiz: Aston Vila are confident they will keep the 25-year-old despite Arsenal setting their sights on the Brazilian midfielder, 90min reports.