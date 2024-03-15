Philippe Clement says Jack Butland will continue to show his quality for Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Philippe Clement says Jack Butland will continue to show his quality for Rangers

By Press Association
The Rangers goalkeeper missed out on the England squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Rangers goalkeeper missed out on the England squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has backed Jack Butland to continue showing his international class in the domestic run-in after the goalkeeper suffered a double blow on Thursday.

Butland was left out of Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad before Rangers crashed out of the Europa League with a 1-0 home defeat by Benfica.

Some reports had claimed the 31-year-old was on the verge of an England call-up for the first time since 2018 as his impressive Ibrox form coincided with an injury to Newcastle’s Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale’s lack of game time for Arsenal.

However, Southgate named Ramsdale and Crystal Palace keeper Sam Johnstone alongside number one Jordan Pickford for his team’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

England v Italy
Jack Butland made his England debut as a teenager

Former Birmingham and Stoke player Butland made his England debut at the age of 19 and won the last of his nine caps in 2018, before a move to Palace stalled his career.

However, he has been in outstanding form for Rangers since his summer move.

When asked if he was surprised England have overlooked his goalkeeper, Clement said: “I said from the beginning I will never interfere with whatever another manager needs to do out of selection because we don’t know all the details.

“Jack was ready to be there. So I think it proves that in England they have a lot of really good goalkeepers if he’s not there. That’s the only important thing.

Clement and Butland
The Rangers manager has backed his goalkeeper (Steve Welsh/PA)

“I spoke with Jack on Thursday afternoon but it was not really necessary because he was focused on the game, as he showed.

“Those are the things in life and he continues working hard for Rangers. Then other things can come. You create the possibility.

“The most positive thing is that, in the last couple of weeks a lot of things have been written about that, about Jack going to the England squad.

“I didn’t hear one person say, ‘oof, that’s a strange thing’. So in that he proved a lot already. He will continue doing that in the coming months.”

Rangers v Benfica
Benfica’s Rafa Silva scores the only goal at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers lacked quality in the final third against Benfica on Thursday and fell to a 3-2 aggregate defeat after being badly exposed on the counter-attack following their own corner.

But they have plenty to play for as the cinch Premiership leaders look forward to a trip to Dundee on Sunday and a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts next month.

Clement said: “It’s already a memorable season. How long ago did Rangers last win the League Cup?

“We are hungry for the two other trophies. We are going to stick together and work really hard to focus on those two goals.

“I read a lot in the last couple of weeks that it was maybe better we were not in Europe any more. I didn’t agree and I still don’t agree about that but it’s now about focusing on the two other trophies.”