Pull your socks up! Arsenal kit mishap forces delay to Chelsea clash in WSL

Chelsea’s Women’s Super League clash with Arsenal was delayed by 30 minutes because of a clash of socks.

The Gunners arrived to Stamford Bridge with the same colour white socks as the hosts, causing referee Rebecca Welch to delay the match until a solution was found.

Arsenal ended up sporting black socks from Chelsea’s megastore to enable the match to go ahead. Blue tape was used in a makeshift attempt to hide the Chelsea and Nike logos on the socks, with Arsenal’s kit manufactured by Adidas.

Ready to work our socks off. 🧦#CFCW pic.twitter.com/Gkf7r7pzNx — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 15, 2024

As the scheduled kick-off time approached, a crowd of more than 30,000 in west London were instead treated to loud music.

Former Arsenal men’s striker Ian Wright, a keen supporter of the women’s game, posted on social media site X: “Embarrassing this. Ridiculous.”

Things did not improve for Arsenal once the match began, as a Lauren James goal and two from Sjoeke Nusken gave Chelsea a 3-0 half-time lead.

Former England international Izzy Christiansen said the delayed start would have had an impact on the players.

Arsenal initially warmed up in their own white socks (Nigel French/PA)

She said on Sky Sports: “As a player you work so hard over the years to come up with your way of preparing for a game.

“Things like this are difficult to deal with. It’s how you find a way of dealing with it internally and not let it affect your preparation.”

Chelsea captain Erin Cuthbert admitted after the game, which the Blues went on to win 3-1, the players were “frustrated” by the delay.

The Scotland international said on Sky Sports: “We’d been waiting to play the game for a while, we were quite fired up. But we dealt with it quite well.

Erin Cuthbert (left) took on Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius (Nigel French/PA)

“We’d already done our team talk, it was weird. It was really, really late in the day.

“I thought the girls handled themselves impeccably.”

Arsenal’s Kim Little refused to put her side’s poor start down to the issue, saying: “No, we’re all professionals, we all know we have to turn up as soon as that whistle blows.”