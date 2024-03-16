Airdrie up to fourth following comeback victory against Arbroath

Airdrie moved up to fourth in the cinch Championship as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 5-2 comeback victory over bottom side Arbroath.

Ryan Dow gave the visitors a shock lead after 16 minutes as he slotted home Charlie Reilly’s cross, but Airdrie hit back to go into half-time with a 2-1 lead as on-loan Rangers midfielder Arron Lyall equalised in the 39th minute and teenager Liam McStravick found the bottom corner.

Former Arbroath loanee Mason Hancock’s header extended the hosts’ lead two minutes after the break before David Gold pulled one back for the away side.

But Charlie Telfer restored the Diamonds’ two-goal cushion with a close-range shot and ex-Arbroath midfielder Craig Watson put the score beyond doubt 12 minutes from time.