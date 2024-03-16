Rochdale shoot down Spitfires to maintain upward momentum

Rochdale extended their unbeaten run to three Vanarama National League games as they ran out 4-1 winners at Eastleigh.

Dale took the lead in the 28th minute through Kairo Mitchell, but the Spitfires were soon level when Paul McCallum headed in.

The visitors, though, were back in front just before half-time when Jimmy Keohane swept in a cross at the far post.

Devante Rodney fired in Dale’s third goal before Mitchell got his second of the match after being played in by Cian Hayes.