Manny Duku’s second-half strike seals narrow Wealdstone win at Fylde

Manny Duku’s second-half strike ensured relegation-threatened Wealdstone walked away with three much-needed points from a 2-1 National League victory at fellow strugglers Fylde.

Dillon De Silva handed the visitors an early lead when he curled Max Kretzschmar’s delivery into the bottom corner after eight minutes.

It remained the only goal until the 58th minute, when Nick Haughton levelled things up, as he latched onto a loose ball and tapped past Marcus Dewhurst.

It took just six minutes more for Duku to fire Wealdstone back in front and clinch victory, though his side might have wanted more from a handful of late chances.