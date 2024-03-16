Simon Weaver impressed with Harrogate’s character after Barrow draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Simon Weaver impressed with Harrogate’s character after Barrow draw

By Press Association
Simon Weaver’s side frustrated Barrow (John Walton/PA)
Simon Weaver’s side frustrated Barrow (John Walton/PA)

Simon Weaver praised his quick learners as Harrogate frustrated another of League Two’s promotion chasers on their own turf with a goalless draw at Barrow.

Having bounced back from the nightmare of a 9-2 embarrassment at Mansfield, Weaver wants his team to reverse their poor home form to make an outside push for the play-offs.

James Belshaw’s first-half penalty save from Dean Campbell went a long way to making it four away draws since the demolition at Field Mill.

“You don’t forget nights like at Mansfield,” said Weaver, whose side also picked up points at Wrexham, Swindon and Crewe.

“But we have only conceded once in the last four away games since then.

“We learned fast, the players have reacted and showed plenty of character.

“Barrow put a lot of dangerous balls into the box but we were strong and resolute.

“We were streetwise defending set-pieces in trying conditions but we came out of it very well.”

In contrast, mid-table Harrogate have lost their last three games at Wetherby Road.

“We are six points away from the business end and we haven’t forgotten that,” said Weaver.

“That’s what we dream about and aspire to still be in the hunt for. But we have to put a run of wins together.

“We are that desperate to impress the home fans we have sometimes left ourselves open. So, we have got to be better, it is as simple as that.”

Pete Wild’s Barrow remain sixth. Despite creating 19 shots only Campbell’s penalty was on target though Rory Feely hit the crossbar.

Harrogate matched that total after only two minutes as Matty Daly’s attempt was well saved by Paul Farman.

However, Wild insisted: “I am pleased with how we played, pleased with how we looked defensively and it is another point closer to where we want to be.

“There is so much stuff to be proud of and we are moving in the right direction.

“There were so many facets of our game that were really good. But we just could not get the ball over the line which was the frustrating point. It was one of those days when it just didn’t go our way.”

On Campbell’s penalty, Wild added: “The ball rolled off the spot. He went forward to deal with it but did not.

“He should have re-spotted it and taken it again. He did not but he will learn from that. It is one of those things that happen once in a career and it will never happen again.

“And it did not rock him one little bit with the way he played after that.”