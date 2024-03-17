Man Utd’s extra-time win over Liverpool joins list of club’s FA Cup classics

Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-3 after extra time in a gripping FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some other memorable United cup wins.

Liverpool 1 Man Utd 2, final, 1977

Top cup ties v Liverpool, no.1: Glory in the 1977 FA Cup final. #mufc win 2-1 to dash the Merseysiders' Treble hopes. pic.twitter.com/MCADqH1LEk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2013

United prevented Liverpool, already First Division champions and playing the European Cup final four days later, from winning the treble. All the goals came in a five-minute burst early in the second half. Stuart Pearson’s opener was quickly cancelled out by Jimmy Case but Lou Macari’s shot rebounded in off Jimmy Greenhoff to settle it.

Chelsea 0 Man Utd 4, final, 1994

On This Day in the 1994 FA Cup Final, Eric Cantona scores an ice-cold penalty. [CTRL-C] [CTRL-V] On This Day in 1994 FA Cup Final, Eric Cantona scores an ice-cold penalty.#EmiratesFACup @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/NPbAwXNrOe — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 14, 2020

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side turned on the style in the second half at Wembley to win their first double with some swagger. Eric Cantona broke the deadlock with two penalties in quick succession and Mark Hughes added another shortly afterwards. Brian McClair wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.

Man Utd 2 Liverpool 1, fourth round, 1999

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stunned Liverpool with a late clincher in 1999

Liverpool took an early lead through Michael Owen but United, establishing a trend which would manifest itself with even greater significance in Europe later that season, turned it around with two late goals. Dwight Yorke equalised in the 88th minute and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer snatched a thrilling winner moments later.

Arsenal 1 Man Utd 2, semi-final replay, 1999

In another dramatic encounter in United’s treble-winning season, Ryan Giggs settled what was to be the last-ever semi-final replay with a sensational solo effort. United had led through an early David Beckham goal at Villa Park but seemed to be hanging on after Dennis Bergkamp levelled and Roy Keane was sent off. Yet Bergkamp missed the chance to win it from the penalty spot and Giggs had the final word in extra time.

Man Utd 3 West Ham 1, fifth round, 2023

Alejandro Garnacho struck late on as United sank the Hammers (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erik Ten Hag’s United produced a stirring late fightback to reach last year’s quarter-finals. Said Benrahma’s powerful strike put the Hammers on course for victory but United drew level in the 77th minute when Nayef Aguerd headed into his own net. Then, in a frantic finish, Alejandro Garnacho curled in a 90th-minute shot and Fred followed up with another in stoppage time.