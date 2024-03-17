Man Utd’s extra-time win over Liverpool joins list of club’s FA Cup classics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man Utd’s extra-time win over Liverpool joins list of club’s FA Cup classics

By Press Association
Manchester United are celebrating a remarkable FA Cup win over Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-3 after extra time in a gripping FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at some other memorable United cup wins.

Liverpool 1 Man Utd 2, final, 1977

United prevented Liverpool, already First Division champions and playing the European Cup final four days later, from winning the treble. All the goals came in a five-minute burst early in the second half. Stuart Pearson’s opener was quickly cancelled out by Jimmy Case but Lou Macari’s shot rebounded in off Jimmy Greenhoff to settle it.

Chelsea 0 Man Utd 4, final, 1994

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side turned on the style in the second half at Wembley to win their first double with some swagger. Eric Cantona broke the deadlock with two penalties in quick succession and Mark Hughes added another shortly afterwards. Brian McClair wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.

Man Utd 2 Liverpool 1, fourth round, 1999

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates his late winner against Liverpool
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stunned Liverpool with a late clincher in 1999

Liverpool took an early lead through Michael Owen but United, establishing a trend which would manifest itself with even greater significance in Europe later that season, turned it around with two late goals. Dwight Yorke equalised in the 88th minute and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer snatched a thrilling winner moments later.

Arsenal 1 Man Utd 2, semi-final replay, 1999

In another dramatic encounter in United’s treble-winning season, Ryan Giggs settled what was to be the last-ever semi-final replay with a sensational solo effort. United had led through an early David Beckham goal at Villa Park but seemed to be hanging on after Dennis Bergkamp levelled and Roy Keane was sent off. Yet Bergkamp missed the chance to win it from the penalty spot and Giggs had the final word in extra time.

Man Utd 3 West Ham 1, fifth round, 2023

Alejandro Garnacho celebrates his late goal against West Ham
Alejandro Garnacho struck late on as United sank the Hammers (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erik Ten Hag’s United produced a stirring late fightback to reach last year’s quarter-finals. Said Benrahma’s powerful strike put the Hammers on course for victory but United drew level in the 77th minute when Nayef Aguerd headed into his own net. Then, in a frantic finish, Alejandro Garnacho curled in a 90th-minute shot and Fred followed up with another in stoppage time.