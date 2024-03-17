FA condemns tragedy chanting at Old Trafford and vows to liaise with police

The Football Association has condemned the tragedy chanting heard during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester United and Liverpool and vowed to liaise with police over the matter.

A significant number of fans in the Stretford End at Old Trafford were heard chanting ‘Murderers’, quickly followed by ‘Always the victims’ around the hour mark, with the singing audible to the live television audience.

The FA said in a statement: “We are aware of the reported tragedy chanting during today’s FA Cup fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool, and we will be liaising with and supporting Greater Manchester Police.

“We strongly condemn any offensive, abusive and discriminatory chants in football stadiums, and we are determined to stamp this behaviour out.

“It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game. It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces.”

Manchester United and Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.