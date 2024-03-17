Fulham’s Sasa Lukic: Facing James Maddison was like Euro 2024 ‘dress rehearsal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fulham’s Sasa Lukic: Facing James Maddison was like Euro 2024 ‘dress rehearsal’

By Press Association
Fulham’s Sasa Lukic is looking forward to Serbia’s clash with England this summer (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham’s Sasa Lukic is looking forward to Serbia’s clash with England this summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Sasa Lukic said facing James Maddison in Fulham’s win over Tottenham was like a “dress rehearsal” for Serbia’s European Championship opener against England this summer.

Lukic netted his first Fulham goal in a 3-0 victory which prevented Ange Postecoglou’s side from moving into the top four.

The Euro 2024 finals will be Serbia’s first as an independent nation and Lukic used Saturday’s victory to ready himself for their Group C clash against Gareth Southgate’s men in June.

When asked how excited he is to face England, Lukic said: “Yeah, I can’t wait.

“Already today was like a dress rehearsal because Maddison was there and it’s definitely going to be a good game against England at the Euros.

“I’m proud to be Serbian and play for my country. It is our first time in the Euros after a long time and I hope to do well.”

Lukic’s strike came in the 49th minute at Craven Cottage after his knee connected with Timothy Castagne’s cross.

The midfielder, who battled with injury earlier this season, talked about his relief at getting amongst the goals and starting in Fulham’s last four matches where they picked up three wins.

“I am so happy to score my first goal for Fulham,” Lukic added. “It was my knee, it was strange, but it’s important to score a goal. I hope to score many goals for Fulham.

“This was my fourth game in a row. Prior to that, I didn’t play much and it was hard, it wasn’t an easy time.

“I worked a lot on myself. But it proved that with a performance like tonight and the ones against Manchester United and Brighton, work has been paying off.”

Rodrigo Muniz scored a brace to extend his stunning run in front of goal to seven in his last seven.

Lukic is not surprised with the Brazilian forward’s form, highlighting his work ethic in training.

He said: “No, I’m not surprised at all, I see him everyday in training, I see how he works, I see how he behaves. He only has to keep it going.”