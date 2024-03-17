Fulham’s Sasa Lukic: Facing James Maddison was like Euro 2024 ‘dress rehearsal’

Sasa Lukic said facing James Maddison in Fulham’s win over Tottenham was like a “dress rehearsal” for Serbia’s European Championship opener against England this summer.

Lukic netted his first Fulham goal in a 3-0 victory which prevented Ange Postecoglou’s side from moving into the top four.

The Euro 2024 finals will be Serbia’s first as an independent nation and Lukic used Saturday’s victory to ready himself for their Group C clash against Gareth Southgate’s men in June.

When asked how excited he is to face England, Lukic said: “Yeah, I can’t wait.

“Already today was like a dress rehearsal because Maddison was there and it’s definitely going to be a good game against England at the Euros.

“I’m proud to be Serbian and play for my country. It is our first time in the Euros after a long time and I hope to do well.”

Lukic’s strike came in the 49th minute at Craven Cottage after his knee connected with Timothy Castagne’s cross.

The midfielder, who battled with injury earlier this season, talked about his relief at getting amongst the goals and starting in Fulham’s last four matches where they picked up three wins.

“I am so happy to score my first goal for Fulham,” Lukic added. “It was my knee, it was strange, but it’s important to score a goal. I hope to score many goals for Fulham.

“This was my fourth game in a row. Prior to that, I didn’t play much and it was hard, it wasn’t an easy time.

“I worked a lot on myself. But it proved that with a performance like tonight and the ones against Manchester United and Brighton, work has been paying off.”

Rodrigo Muniz scored a brace to extend his stunning run in front of goal to seven in his last seven.

Lukic is not surprised with the Brazilian forward’s form, highlighting his work ethic in training.

He said: “No, I’m not surprised at all, I see him everyday in training, I see how he works, I see how he behaves. He only has to keep it going.”