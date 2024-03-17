Rob Edwards delighted as Luke Berry has another fruitful moment with Luton

Rob Edwards praised “unique” Luton after Luke Berry became the first player to score for the club in all four divisions.

The 31-year-old, who netted his first Hatters goals in a League Two fixture against Stevenage in 2017, pounced in the 89th minute to earn a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, his first Premier League strike.

He has now scored in England’s top five leagues, having also been on the mark for Cambridge – his first professional club – in the National League.

The first player to score for Luton in the top four divisions of English football. Our @LukeDBerry! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/3fGUQ9J3zb — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) March 16, 2024

His equaliser on Saturday re-emphasised Luton’s rise through the divisions, having played in the fourth tier as recently as the 2017-18 season, Berry’s first at the club.

“We back him,” said Edwards, whose team are three points adrift of Forest in their bid to escape the bottom three after Saturday’s draw.

“Luke Berry is a really good footballer, a very intelligent footballer. He’s been doing that for his whole career.

“His timing is great in the box and he can always arrive, so when we bring him on, we know there’s a goal threat there.

Thank you for your support today. We’ll see you after the break! 👏 pic.twitter.com/vVaCPRMZIs — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) March 16, 2024

“I’m so pleased for him. To have a Premier League goal to his name, it’s a really special moment for him.

“That’s us, and that’s where we’re at. He’s a massive part of our squad and our football team and our club. We’re not going to be able to throw on (Nottingham Forest winger) Callum Hudson-Odoi. We are who we are, and I love that. I think that makes us unique and even closer together.”

On Saturday Luton started with Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu in midfield, making his 18th Premier League appearance of the season having been with the club since they were a non-league outfit in 2013-14.

Like Berry he has been a part of the team’s remarkable rise through the leagues culminating in promotion via the Championship play-offs last May.

Luton could move out of the relegation zone as early as Monday if the Premier League rules Forest’s breach of profit and sustainability regulations warrants a points deduction.

“There’s a number of (players) that have had to fight and scrap and work so hard to be here,” said Edwards. “They don’t want to give that up easily. They’re showing that belief.

“Luke and Pelly typify this club. That spirit makes us unique.”