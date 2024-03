The sporting weekend in pictures

Amad Diallo scored the last-gasp winner as Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool after extra-time in an FA Cup quarter-final tie for the ages.

United will now face Coventry at Wembley for a place in the final after the Sky Bet Championship side scored two late goals of their own to see of Wolves, while Ireland wrapped up Guinness Six Nations glory with a win over Scotland and Scottie Scheffler made Players Championship history at Sawgrass.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, left, celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool at Old Trafford (Dave Thompson/AP)

Liverpool had looked on course for another Wembley trip this season after Harvey Elliott had given Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead in extra-time (Dave Thompson/AP)

Coventry await United under the arch as Haji Wright scored the deciding goal in a 3-2 win at near-neighbours Wolves (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ireland’s Andrew Porter and Calvin Nash celebrate retaining the the Guinness Six Nations following a narrow win over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium (Liam McBurney/PA)

Iga Swiatek won the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, beating Maria Sakkari in a repeat of the 2022 final. (Ryan Sun/AP)