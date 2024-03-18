Title tussle, European scrap and relegation dogfight – the Premier League run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Title tussle, European scrap and relegation dogfight – the Premier League run-in

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta’s side lead the way but Manchester City and Liverpool are hot on their heels (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mikel Arteta’s side lead the way but Manchester City and Liverpool are hot on their heels (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Premier League has paused for the final international break of the season and when it resumes at the end of the month it is full tilt towards the finishing line.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are locked in an enthralling title race, while things at the other end are just as fascinating with the prospect of seven clubs still fighting for survival.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key issues that will be resolved after the international break.

Title race

Traditionally, this is the time of season that Manchester City click into gear and go on a winning spree which ends with them lifting the title. And few would bet against them doing so again as Pep Guardiola’s side have been there and done that and are looking ominously good.

Their next game could have a big bearing on the outcome of the title race as Arsenal, a point ahead of Guardiola’s men, visit the Etihad Stadium. The Gunners sit top on goal difference having won their last eight games, but this is usually when their campaign falters and it will be interesting to see how they have learned from last season’s capitulation.

Liverpool are level on points with the Gunners and will want to give Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off by lifting the title. They have had a brilliant season and have overcome injuries in recent weeks but their Thursday night schedule in pursuit of Europa League glory could also have an impact. But, whatever happens, there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns in the final 10 games.

European qualification

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is hoping to deliver Champions League football next season
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is hoping to deliver Champions League football next season (John Walton/PA)

Aside from those three clubs in the title race there are up to eight clubs who have realistic ambition of qualifying for European football in one of the three competitions.

Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United are eyeing the big prize of the Champions League, which is definitely earned by finishing fourth and possibly also fifth – depending on how English teams fare in the knockout stages of this season’s European competitions. Villa seem to be hanging on to fourth place after a jittery period while Spurs’ inconsistency has seen them fail to take advantage. United have also had the same problem and seem an outside bet to make the top four.

The race for a top-six finish, which would most likely guarantee Europa League football is just as fascinating as West Ham and Brighton are hot on the heels of United. The Hammers, who are also juggling Thursday night commitments, have overcome a sticky period that saw David Moyes defending his record and are looking strong, while Brighton have been hit by injuries but are still in the mix.

Assuming seventh place is rewarded with a Europa Conference League position, which is highly likely, then a number of clubs are in the hunt. Wolves, Newcastle, Chelsea and even Fulham could all eye a late dart up the table.

Beating the drop

Exactly what is going to happen in the relegation fight could depend on the Premier League as Nottingham Forest and Everton could both be docked points for breaching financial rules. How many get deducted and the outcome of any appeal will affect a host of teams and could keep Sheffield United and Burnley interested when ordinarily they would be certainties to go down.

Luton could also benefit as they are still very much in touch even if no points are taken off as they look to complete an impressive first season at this level. Brentford and Crystal Palace will be also keeping a close eye on matters and they could be pulled into danger if they end the season poorly.