Francesco Acerbi leaves Italy camp in wake of racist abuse allegation

By Press Association
Francesco Acerbi has left Italy’s national squad (PA Archive)
Francesco Acerbi has left Italy’s national squad (PA Archive)

Francesco Acerbi has left the Italy national squad ahead of upcoming friendlies in the United States after he was alleged to have racially abused Napoli defender Juan Jesus.

The Inter Milan defender is alleged to have racially abused Brazil international Jesus in Sunday’s 1-1 draw in Serie A, something Acerbi has denied.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Acerbi has explained his version of events to Italy coach Luciano Spalletti and his team-mates and it has been agreed he will take no part in games against Venezuela and Ecuador.

A statement on the FIGC website read: “Francesco Acerbi, who arrived at the national team camp in Rome this morning, explained to head coach, Luciano Spalletti, and his team-mates his version of the alleged racist expression reported by Juan Jesus during Inter vs Napoli last night, as required by the internal policy of Club Italia.

“From the Nerazzurri defender’s report, in waiting for what happened to be reconstructed in compliance with the autonomy of sporting justice, it emerged that there was no defamatory, denigrating or racist intent on his part.

“However, it was agreed that Acerbi should be left out of the squad for the next two friendlies scheduled in the United States in order to let things settle for the national team and the player himself, who will return to his club today.

Acerbi played for Inter in the 1-1 draw with Napoli on Sunday
Acerbi (right) played for Inter in the 1-1 draw with Napoli on Sunday (Antonio Calanni/AP)

“As a result, Roma defender Gianluca Mancini, who was already part of a reserved squad list, has been called up.”

An Inter statement added: “FC Internazionale Milano takes note of the official statement released by the FIGC in relation to the events involving Francesco Acerbi during last night’s match against Napoli, and of the fact that FIGC and Acerbi have agreed that the player will not be involved in the national team’s next two friendlies scheduled in the United States.

“FC Internazionale Milano will meet with the player as soon as possible to shed light on the exact details of what happened last night.”