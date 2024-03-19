Sir Alex Ferguson given lifetime membership by Eintracht Frankfurt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Alex Ferguson given lifetime membership by Eintracht Frankfurt

By Press Association
Sir Alex Ferguson has been made a life member of German side Eintracht Frankfurt (PA Archive)
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been given a lifetime membership by Eintracht Frankfurt due to his links to the Bundesliga club.

Ferguson scored a hat-trick against Frankfurt in his first game for Rangers, a pre-season friendly in 1967 which the Scottish giants won 5-3.

The 82-year-old was also a spectator at Ibrox when the two sides met in the semi-finals of the European Cup seven years earlier, the German club winning the second leg 6-3 to complete a 12-4 victory on aggregate.

“That was unbelievable,” Ferguson recalled in an interview published on Frankfurt’s website.

“In the first leg, Frankfurt beat Rangers 6-1. I was at the second leg when Eintracht came to Ibrox with 70,000 spectators.

“Of course we felt hopeful and told ourselves that Rangers could come back. In the end they lost again by six goals.

“I was a Rangers fan and only lived about 200 metres from Ibrox. I also attended the final (against Real Madrid at Hampden Park) and hoped Frankfurt would win as they had beaten Rangers.

“At the time I was 17 years old and played for Queens Park FC from Glasgow. It was a great game. (Richard) Kress scored the first goal. We said to ourselves, ‘wow, a great German team’.

“But then there were (Ferenc) Puskas, (Alfredo) Di Stefano and (Paco) Gento. I don’t think there will ever be another team as charismatic as the Real Madrid team at the time.

Eintrach Frankfut
Richard Kress scored for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 1960 European Cup final against Real Madrid at Hampden Park (PA Archive)

“Puskas scored four goals and Di Stefano three. They were fantastic players and the 7-3 win was an incredible game. There was no shame in losing this game. Frankfurt had proven itself in the semi-final against Rangers.”

Scotland will face Germany in the group stages of this summer’s European Championship and Ferguson was jokingly asked if the hosts had “an outside chance” of beating Steve Clarke’s side.

“No chance,” Ferguson said with a laugh. “Scotland isn’t that bad, you know. They have good midfielders, two good full-backs. There have only been difficulties in the striker position in recent years.”