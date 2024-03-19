Win over Bradford ‘just the start’ for Notts County – Stuart Maynard

Stuart Maynard praised Notts County’s bravery after they beat Bradford 3-0 for a first win in seven games.

Two goals from Alassana Jatta and a 25th of the season from Macaulay Langstaff earned only a second victory under Maynard since he replaced Luke Williams as manager in January.

Maynard said: “I feel it is just a start. It’s been coming within the group.

“The confidence has stayed very high and the performance levels have been very good. The work ethic from everyone was outstanding.

“It was a huge credit for the lads to play the way they did with the ball on the ground on that pitch.

“The message at half-time was that we needed to keep playing with the same intensity and you saw the answer.

“You have to be brave when you come to somewhere like Bradford and the expectation they have. To keep moving the ball and take the sting out the game is huge.”

Langstaff struck the opener after 12 minutes as Jodi Jones’ deflected shot diverted into the striker’s path to convert.

Substitute Harry Chapman had Bradford’s best chance, heading against the post from Daniel Oyegoke’s cross.

Jatta, a January signing from Danish club Viborg, headed home Jones’ free-kick for County’s second before adding a third in added time from Luca Ashby-Hammond’s long clearance.

Maynard added: “We’ve had to manage him from the minute he’s come to the club.

“He’s come from another country and it takes time to settle. But you’re starting to see little glimpses of what he can do.

“The two up front set the tone from minute one.”

It was a third home defeat in a row for Bradford, who had been beaten 5-1 by Mansfield at the weekend. They were booed off by frustrated supporters at the final whistle.

Manager Graham Alexander said: “That was nothing like Saturday. I thought the players committed to the game and the supporters responded to that.

“There was loads of energy and we had enough opportunities in the final third before they scored.

“But the first time they enter our box, a deflected shot lands on their striker’s toe three yards out and he pokes it in.

“I was wanting to see how the players reacted and they responded well. The supporters could see that.

“We hit the post but then the opposition have gone up the other end and scored.

“I don’t want it to be a narrative that pre-empts the next few games. We can’t just talk about luck because we have to be more clinical when we have those chances.

“I think they showed why they’ve scored 70-odd goals this season and over 100 last season – and why we have struggled to score the goals we need to win.”