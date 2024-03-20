Manor Solomon undergoes knee surgery as injury woes continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manor Solomon undergoes knee surgery as injury woes continue

By Press Association
Manor Solomon has only made six appearances since he joined Tottenham this summer (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tottenham attacker Manor Solomon’s injury problems have continued after he underwent minor knee surgery on Tuesday.

Solomon has not played for Spurs since September due to a meniscus injury to his right knee.

Ex-Fulham loanee Solomon had surgery in October and had hoped to return at the start of 2024, but has been beset by a string of setbacks.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou revealed last week Solomon had made “no real progress” and that the medical team were looking at other strategies to aid his recovery.

It has now been confirmed by Spurs that Solomon had “minor surgery to his meniscus on his right knee.”

Solomon did reflect on the “most difficult and frustrating” period of his career earlier this week.

“Lately I’ve been away from social media and focusing solely on my rehab and getting back on the field,” the 24-year-old said on Instagram.

“The last period has been the most difficult and frustrating in my career. In the past five months I’ve been working as hard as possible to get back to doing what I love the most, but unfortunately, I haven’t fully recovered yet.

“At the same time, I’m full of motivation and will continue to do everything in order to be back stronger than ever to help my club and country. Thank you for your support.”

Israel international Solomon has made six appearances for Spurs and provided two assists since he joined last summer from Shakhtar Donetsk.