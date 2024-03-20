Bromley maintain play-off push with win at Wealdstone

Ten-man Bromley strengthened their grip on the National League play-off positions with a 1-0 win at Wealdstone.

A long night for the Ravens looked on the cards when Grant Smith was sent off in just the 16th minute for an incident in Wealdstone’s penalty area.

They had some defending to do as Aaron Henry and Manny Duku both went close for the hosts.

But after Ashley Charles hit the crossbar with a free-kick, Michael Cheek ensured a vital three points when he fired a low effort into the bottom corner in the 73rd minute.