Bethany England backed for Lionesses return by Tottenham boss Robert Vilahamn

Robert Vilahamn has tipped Tottenham captain Bethany England to return to her best soon and force her way back into national-team contention.

England returned from hip surgery in December and scored to help Spurs beat Manchester City to reach the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals earlier this month, but has been restricted to a substitute role in the club’s last three fixtures.

Vilahamn talked up the leadership of his three-goal forward ahead of Sunday’s trip to Bristol City in the Women’s Super League, with Sarina Wiegman set to name her latest England squad on Tuesday.

"You don’t need to start every game to still be important to the team." 🗣️ Robert Vilahamn praises captain Bethany England on her professionalism and leadership. pic.twitter.com/QdMujJBdGx — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 21, 2024

“With a player like Beth as soon as she comes over that line where she scores a few goals and the self-confidence is flying again, she will probably be back there,” Vilahamn said.

“That could take one game now or a few more games.

“You see her progress every week and how hard she works.

“I’m not sure where Sarina sees her right now but she is getting back. She is not really back yet I would say but she is looking very good in training this week so she is getting there.

“She has been a great leader the whole time and she is very professional.

“For me to work with that kind of player is very important for the other players to see you don’t have to start every game to still be important to the team.

“I think she is taking steps every week now and you see in the games she is more sharp. Hopefully we can keep going with her so she can score goals and be amazing on the field as well.”

Vilahamn also hailed the progress of England Under-23 attacker Jess Naz, who set up Matilda Vinberg’s winner against Leicester last weekend.

He added: “She is very athletic, very quick, she is very good with the first-touch, she can use both feet, she can press very intense and sprint back as well. If you look at everything there, she is doing everything the right way.

“She is probably the next Lioness in this team. When you look at the last game, she showed that. For her, it is to be consistently doing this.

“This was a big step for her because she showed for 90 minutes that she can be excellent. She is taking steps every week and the potential in her is enormous. She is already now showing that and that makes me happy.”