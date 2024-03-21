Bethany England backed for Lionesses return by Tottenham boss Robert Vilahamn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bethany England backed for Lionesses return by Tottenham boss Robert Vilahamn

By Press Association
Bethany England scored in Tottenham’s win over Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup (Nigel French/PA)
Bethany England scored in Tottenham’s win over Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup (Nigel French/PA)

Robert Vilahamn has tipped Tottenham captain Bethany England to return to her best soon and force her way back into national-team contention.

England returned from hip surgery in December and scored to help Spurs beat Manchester City to reach the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals earlier this month, but has been restricted to a substitute role in the club’s last three fixtures.

Vilahamn talked up the leadership of his three-goal forward ahead of Sunday’s trip to Bristol City in the Women’s Super League, with Sarina Wiegman set to name her latest England squad on Tuesday.

“With a player like Beth as soon as she comes over that line where she scores a few goals and the self-confidence is flying again, she will probably be back there,” Vilahamn said.

“That could take one game now or a few more games.

“You see her progress every week and how hard she works.

“I’m not sure where Sarina sees her right now but she is getting back. She is not really back yet I would say but she is looking very good in training this week so she is getting there.

“She has been a great leader the whole time and she is very professional.

“For me to work with that kind of player is very important for the other players to see you don’t have to start every game to still be important to the team.

“I think she is taking steps every week now and you see in the games she is more sharp. Hopefully we can keep going with her so she can score goals and be amazing on the field as well.”

Vilahamn also hailed the progress of England Under-23 attacker Jess Naz, who set up Matilda Vinberg’s winner against Leicester last weekend.

He added: “She is very athletic, very quick, she is very good with the first-touch, she can use both feet, she can press very intense and sprint back as well. If you look at everything there, she is doing everything the right way.

“She is probably the next Lioness in this team. When you look at the last game, she showed that. For her, it is to be consistently doing this.

“This was a big step for her because she showed for 90 minutes that she can be excellent. She is taking steps every week and the potential in her is enormous. She is already now showing that and that makes me happy.”