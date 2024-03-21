Michael O’Neill says young Northern Ireland squad ‘has a lot of potential’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael O’Neill says young Northern Ireland squad ‘has a lot of potential’

By Press Association
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill (Liam McBurney/PA)

Michael O’Neill believes 2024 can bring a “rebirth” for Northern Ireland but knows he must also forge a new identity for his young team.

A hugely disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign that was ruined by injuries forced O’Neill to accelerate the rebuilding process Northern Ireland knew was coming, and the next steps will be seen in friendlies now and in June before the Nations League returns in September.

A new generation spearheaded by the likes of Conor Bradley, Isaac Price, Trai Hume and Shea Charles offers great hope – as did November’s 2-0 win over Denmark – but O’Neill knows he must now mould this inexperienced squad into a team that can play to their collective strengths.

“I don’t think it’s a reset, I think it’s a rebirth if I’m honest,” O’Neill said. “This is a new group of players.

“I think we (are in double figures) in our group that have never been capped or are in single figures in caps so they are at the very start of their international careers.

“A lot of them are at the start of their club careers as well. I think this is a new team that’s being developed.

“We really only have what I would say are four experienced players with us and this team has a lot of potential but it needs time.”

When Northern Ireland reached Euro 2016 under O’Neill, they were known for their ability to soak up pressure and then nick a goal, often through set-pieces, to compete against higher-ranked opposition.

O’Neill said that finding an identity for this group was “essential”.

“I think any team that does well requires an identity,” he said. “The players have to buy into that as well and trust the work that we do. They all play in different styles of football at their clubs.

“If you look at Conor Bradley playing for Liverpool that’s going to be different to the style of play Eoin Toal plays at Bolton so it is about bringing all of that into the mix and creating our own identity that works for us.

“Any good Northern Ireland team is good when the opposition has the ball and that’s what we have to work really hard on.

“We demonstrated that in the game against Denmark and the next phase of the development of the team is to always be that but also to be as productive as we can be as well…

“We will ask players to step up in level so we are asking players who play in League One in England to step up against players playing at higher levels across Europe. The most important thing is that our players show they can deal with that. I’ve every confidence they will.”

Sunderland defender Hume, who last week received the award he won in December as Northern Ireland’s player of the year, said there was a high level of confidence in the group after the qualifying campaign ended on a high note with the win over Denmark in Belfast.

“We are a a young squad, we have to keep building,” the 22-year-old said. “The last campaign we lost a lot of games very closely so it’s a tough one to take but beating Denmark 2-0, I hope for a lot of players we can build on that, we can gain confidence going into these games.”

Dan Ballard will miss Friday’s game in Bucharest after becoming a father for the first time but could return for Tuesday’s match against Scotland in Glasgow, when O’Neill also hopes to have Jamal Lewis and Ross McCausland back in the group after injury.