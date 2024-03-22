Judd Trump to play Jackson Page in World Open semi-finals

Defending champion Judd Trump set up a last-four clash with 22-year-old Welshman Jackson Page at the World Open, while home favourite Ding Junhui will face Neil Robertson in the other semi-final.

Trump, who won the last edition of the tournament – held in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, overcame Kyren Wilson 5-2 on Friday in Yushan.

With the quarter-final level at 2-2, the world number two clinched frame five on the black after benefiting from a couple of flukes before completing the job thanks to half-century breaks of 59 and 63.

"Grumpy old man" @juddtrump will face Jackson Page in the last four of the World Open in Yushan! Trump – defending champion – beat Kyren Wilson 5-2 in the quarters.#worldopen pic.twitter.com/62x94fYdJx — WST (@WeAreWST) March 22, 2024

“It is nice to get a run here and I feel a lot more excited to play snooker than the last three or four seasons,” Trump told the World Snooker Tour.

World number 52 Page, who eliminated former world champions John Higgins and Mark Selby en route to the last eight, made a break of 140 during his 5-2 success over Elliot Slessor.

“I think Jackson has played brilliantly well, he’s scored heavily,” said Trump.

“From what I’ve seen, him and Ding have been the players of the tournament.

The streets of Yushan enjoying Ding Junhui’s performance tonight! 🤩#WorldOpen pic.twitter.com/BZWghnqllT — WST (@WeAreWST) March 22, 2024

“When you are young and playing well in this kind of scenario there is no better feeling. I’m the grumpy old man now trying to stop him.”

Ding delighted the Chinese crowd by firing in breaks of 73, 74, 135 and 102 during a 5-0 whitewash of Ronnie O’Sullivan’s conqueror Hossein Vafaei.

Hundreds of fans gathered on the streets of Yushan to watch their hero in action against Iranian Vafaei, with the match broadcast on a big screen.

Robertson, the 2010 world champion, awaits Ding after breaks of 127 and 115, plus two 87s and a 79, saw him defeat Barry Hawkins 5-2.

ROBERTSON BEATS HAWKINS 5-2! 🇦🇺💪@nr147 will play Ding Junhui for a place in the World Open final 🔥 Tomorrow, 1930 GMT+8 #worldopen pic.twitter.com/aaAGmts641 — WST (@WeAreWST) March 22, 2024

If the Australian goes on to win the event, he will retain his top-16 ranking and avoid a trip to World Championship qualifying.

“My game is absolutely back to where it should be now and that is really exciting heading into the back end of the season,” he said.

“It is a blockbuster match tomorrow. If you can’t enjoy playing Ding in a semi-final in China then there’s something wrong.”