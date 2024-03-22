Harry Kane to miss Brazil clash with England captain doubtful for Belgium match

Harry Kane has been ruled out of England’s glamour friendly against Brazil and manager Gareth Southgate says he is “extremely doubtful” to face Belgium.

Already without a number of injured regulars for March’s Wembley double-header, the Euro 2020 runners-up saw Bukayo Saka withdraw through injury on Thursday.

England vice-captain Jordan Henderson and Cole Palmer remain with the camp but they too are sidelined for Saturday’s sold-out friendly against the Selecao, along with Kane.

Harry Kane suffered an injury while on Bayern Munich duty (Michael Probst/AP)

The skipper sustained an ankle injury sustained playing for Bayern Munich last weekend and also faces the possibility of missing Tuesday’s game against Belgium – the final match before Southgate names his Euro 2024 squad.

“Tomorrow no Harry Kane, no Jordan Henderson, no Cole Palmer,” England boss Southgate said.

“I would say Cole and Hendo have a better chance of Belgium than Harry. He’d be extremely doubtful for that.”

Asked what it says about Kane that he wants to be with the camp despite likely missing both matches, Southgate said: “It has increasingly become the culture.

“Bukayo had a couple of days with this as well. Hendo is obviously doing everything he can to be available.

“Sometimes I think people think, ‘oh, they’re not fit, they’re ruled out of both games’ but you have a few more days until the second game and you always want to try to use that time if we can.

“So, we’ll see where those boys get to, but it’s of course great when your captain sets that example.”

England’s all-time top scorer Kane’s absence is a blow but offers a chance for Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney to fight it out to be his back-up at the Euros.

The former has scored three goals in nine international appearances, while Toney’s one England appearance came off the bench against Ukraine this time last year.

The Brentford striker began an eight-month Football Association ban shortly after and was recalled at the first opportunity.

“Well, that is a decision we will have to make because clearly a nine is a specialist position,” Southgate said when asked if three out-and-out strikers is too many in a 23-man squad for the summer.

“They have different attributes and that would depend a little bit on injury status in other positions in the squad and also having perhaps players that can play more than one role.

“I think both of them are aware that the opportunity is a big one. But they’re both in good form, they’ve both had time with us.

“Ollie’s been with us more recently, of course, and has done well in the games he’s played. He’s had a fabulous season for his club.

“Ivan since he’s come back into Brentford’s team has had the impact we expected him to, so they are two very, very good players.”

Despite the absentees, England are favourites to beat rebuilding Brazil in their first match under head coach Dorival Junior.

The Selecao have won 10 of their last 11 friendlies against European opposition but are looking to avoid losing four matches in a row since 2001.

Brazil players during a training session at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’m reading that we’ve only been in Brazil four times out of 26 games, something like that,” Southgate said on the eve of the Wembley friendly.

“There are lots of matches against big opponents that we don’t have outstanding records against that this team have managed to beat – Italy twice being an example, Spain.

“So, it’s another opportunity for us to put a marker down, create a little bit more history for these boys.

“But also we’re going to be tested in every aspect of our game, and that’s going to be a great challenge for us.”