Partick Thistle see off lowly Arbroath

Aidan Fitzpatrick's goal was the difference as Partick Thistle earned back-to-back Scottish Championship wins with a 1-0 victory against strugglers Arbroath. Thistle took the lead in the 15th minute when Fitzpatrick found some space and fired a low shot past Derek Gaston. Arbroath had a chance when Innes Murray volleyed over the bar and Ryan Dow forced David Mitchell into a save after the break. Defeat means the Red Lichties remain at the bottom of the table while Thistle remain third.