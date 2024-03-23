Gillingham hit back to beat play-off rivals Morecambe with late winner

Gillingham twice came from behind to claim a 3-2 win over fellow League Two play-off contenders Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Connor Mahoney scored the Gills’ winner four minutes from time with a fine finish following a poor clearance from Morecambe goalkeeper Archie Mair.

Morecambe had got off to a great start with Jordan Slew firing them into an 11th-minute lead.

The visitors levelled shortly afterwards when Oli Hawkins produced a neat finish after the Shrimps failed to deal with Remeao Hutton’s right-wing cross.

The home side regained the lead in the 64th minute with a well-worked goal when Charlie Brown slid in at the far post to divert Ged Garner’s shot past Glenn Morris.

The Shrimps looked to add to their lead with Slew forcing two saves from Morris and Garner flashing a fierce shot inches wide.

But it was the visitors who stuck next when Timothee Dieng’s hopeful long-range effort squirmed through Mair’s grasp to make it 2-2 before Mahoney struck the winner as Morecambe slumped to a fourth successive defeat.