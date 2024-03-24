Hearts to ‘demand answers’ after club crest is ‘defaced’ during Rangers cup win

Hearts say they will demand answers after a club logo in the dressing room at Tynecastle was “defaced” with a Rangers sticker during the Glasgow club’s victory in the Sky Sports Cup final.

Rangers’ women’s team were the designated home side for the game against Partick Thistle, which they won 4-1, but Hearts have become aware of images circulating on social media which show the club’s badge covered.

“Although the club hands over the running of the stadium on the day to the competition organisers – the SWPL – we were involved with pre-match planning,” said a statement.

“We would therefore like to assure our supporters that we did not approve any request for dressing room branding in either dressing room for either club involved.

“It is extremely disappointing to learn that our wishes were disregarded. How this came to be is a matter for the SWPL and Rangers to sort, but needless to say no explanation will be satisfactory in our eyes or the eyes of our fans.

“Nevertheless, we will demand answers to ensure that our club crest is never defaced again.

“It is also regrettable that this action has taken away the focus from what was a successful cup final and another opportunity to grow women’s football in Scotland.”

The SWPL and Rangers have been contacted for comment.