Nick Haughton leads AFC Fylde to victory at promotion hopefuls Oldham

Nick Haughton scored one and created another as AFC Fylde won 3-1 at Oldham to deal a blow to the Latics’ promotion push.

Haughton looked dangerous from the very start as he hit a shot against the crossbar in the sixth minute, and he put the visitors ahead moments later as he turned in Connor Barrett’s cross.

It was 2-0 after 17 minutes when Adam King got his first Fylde goal, turning in a loose ball after a corner, with Haughton then volleying narrowly wide moments later after creating space for himself.

Ethan Mitchell headed in a third from Haughton’s cross in the 32nd minute. Oldham got one back through Dan Gardner just before the break, but any hopes of a second-half comeback were dashed by a 60th-minute red card for Mike Fondop.