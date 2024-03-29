Exeter and Charlton boost survival hopes after sharing entertaining draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Exeter and Charlton boost survival hopes after sharing entertaining draw

By Press Association
Cheick Diabate’s own goal earned Charlton a draw at Exeter (Steven Paston/PA)
Cheick Diabate’s own goal earned Charlton a draw at Exeter (Steven Paston/PA)

Cheick Diabate’s late own goal earned Charlton a 1-1 draw at Exeter as both teams edged towards League One safety.

Exeter started well and went in front after six minutes when Jack Aitchison’s cross was headed in at the back post by former Addick Ben Purrington – the first time the Grecians had scored in the opening 15 minutes of a home league game since October 2021.

Charlton responded with Karoy Anderson forcing Vili Sinisalo into a smart stop and the Finnish stopper had to be alert to keep out another effort by Thierry Small.

The Addicks thought they had levelled on the stroke of half-time when George Dobson shot goalwards but Purrington got back to make a brilliant clearance off the line.

Harvey Isted denied Exeter’s Yanic Wildschut, who turned and shot goalwards from 15 yards, before the Suriname international set up Luke Harris but he miskicked and the chance went begging.

Charlton drew level with three minutes remaining as a deep cross was headed across goal by Chuks Aneke and the ball diverted into the net off the unfortunate Diabate.

Alfie May should have won it for Charlton but struck a post after rounding Sinisalo while Exeter also had chances to nick it in a breathless finale.