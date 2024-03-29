Port Vale improve survival prospects with home defeat of Bristol Rovers

Port Vale boosted their survival hopes, with a 2-0 victory at home to Bristol Rovers securing back-to-back wins for the first time since September.

A 10-minute burst either side of half-time saw Ben Garrity and Baylee Dipepa do the damage for Darren Moore’s men in the Sky Bet League One contest at Vale Park.

Buoyed by a first victory of the year against Burton last time out, the hosts flew out of the blocks.

Rovers goalkeeper Jed Ward produced a decent early save from James Wilson’s header.

And he needed to make an even better one to keep out Alex Iacovitti on the 20-minute mark.

Moments later, the Gas were saved by the post as Garrity and Wilson, who was later forced off through injury, tried to bundle the ball home.

Vale had their deserved lead on the stroke of half-time as Garrity nodded home the opener in the 42nd minute.

After the break, Ryan Loft saw a header go wide of the mark as Vale pushed for a second.

They got it when substitute Dipepa dazzled his way through the visitors’ defence before coolly slotting home in the 52nd minute.

Substitute Rhys Walters had his overhead kick saved by Ward with 10 minutes to go.