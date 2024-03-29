Ten-man Doncaster see off Crawley

Goals from Hakeeb Aselakun and Max Biamou gave 10-man Doncaster their fourth successive victory with a 2-0 win at the Broadfield Stadium as Crawley slipped out of the play-off places.

Rovers battled for the last 24 minutes with 10 players after defender Tom Anderson picked up a straight red card.

Crawley went into the game with assistant boss Jamie Day in charge in the technical area, supported by first-team coach Carl Laraman and injured skipper Ben Gladwin, as manager Scott Lindsey served the second of a two-match touchline ban.

Goalkeeper Corey Addai produced a save to deny Rovers midfielder Luke Molyneux in the 13th minute, flinging himself to his right to divert a goalbound shot around a post.

Crawley should have gone ahead just before the half-hour mark when Jeremy Kelly put Klaidi Lolos through, but his shot was parried by keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Danilo Orsi’s attempted follow-up was blocked by Richard Wood.

Adelakun, on loan from Lincoln, forced Addai to parry his shot shortly after the interval before striking to put Rovers ahead after 57 minutes.

The forward was on target for the sixth time for Doncaster with a shot from an acute into the roof of the net in front of the travelling fans.

Rovers were reduced to 10 men after 66 minutes when defender Anderson was shown a straight red for bringing down the on-rushing Orsi.

Substitute Biamou should have increased Rovers’ lead after an error by Addai, shooting wide with the goal at his mercy, but sealed victory in the eighth minute of stoppage time from close range after keeper Addai’s attempted clearance was charged down.