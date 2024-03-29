‘Horrendous’ errors cost Notts County against Swindon – Stuart Maynard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Horrendous’ errors cost Notts County against Swindon – Stuart Maynard

By Press Association
Stuart Maynard’s side brought about their own downfall (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Stuart Maynard’s side brought about their own downfall (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Notts County boss Stuart Maynard bemoaned a pair of “horrendous” defensive errors after his side were beaten 2-1 by Swindon.

The Robins were gifted the lead after 19 minutes in farcical circumstances as Scott Robertson tried to play the ball back to his keeper but it hit the post and rebounded for Aaron Drinan to score.

In the 73rd minute, Sam Slocombe came out of his goal and attempted to thread a pass into midfield but played it straight to Paul Glatzel, who had earlier headed against the bar and this time could not believe his luck as he put the ball into the empty net.

In stoppage time a County corner found substitute Alassana Jatta at the far post and he sent the ball back across goal and into the net.

But they could not find the unlikely equaliser and Maynard said it was a tough defeat for him to take after dominating play for the majority of the match.

He said: “If you look at the two errors they are horrendous – really bad, really bad errors that cost us.

“I think they had one effort in the first half that they hit the crossbar and it was good play from them – they got down the side and crossed it.

“But I think we had the best moment in the first half right at the start of the game (David McGoldrick’s shot saved after a three-on-three breakaway) and I think if you go 1-0, it’s a different game. But yes, it’s a tough one to take.

“Obviously, it’s tough for the fans, and I feel their frustration. We’re all frustrated.

“If we were getting opened up and outplayed, then you can kind of accept it.

“But it’s unforced errors that we’re making at the minute and it’s been that trend since I’ve been here really, if you look at the goals that we’ve conceded.”

Gavin Gunning credited his Swindon players with carrying out their game plan to perfection.

He said: “I was so pleased with how we played, we subdued them in what they were able to do where the game counts in and around the penalty area.

“They went from side to side and backwards to stack passes and never really had any clear-cut chances.

“It worked really well and the shape was fantastic, the communication was key.

“And then when we got on transition when the ball turned over, we looked like we were going to score every time.

“We have had a lot more clear chances than them today and they had all of the ball.”