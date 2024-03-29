‘Horrendous’ errors cost Notts County against Swindon – Stuart Maynard

Notts County boss Stuart Maynard bemoaned a pair of “horrendous” defensive errors after his side were beaten 2-1 by Swindon.

The Robins were gifted the lead after 19 minutes in farcical circumstances as Scott Robertson tried to play the ball back to his keeper but it hit the post and rebounded for Aaron Drinan to score.

In the 73rd minute, Sam Slocombe came out of his goal and attempted to thread a pass into midfield but played it straight to Paul Glatzel, who had earlier headed against the bar and this time could not believe his luck as he put the ball into the empty net.

In stoppage time a County corner found substitute Alassana Jatta at the far post and he sent the ball back across goal and into the net.

But they could not find the unlikely equaliser and Maynard said it was a tough defeat for him to take after dominating play for the majority of the match.

He said: “If you look at the two errors they are horrendous – really bad, really bad errors that cost us.

“I think they had one effort in the first half that they hit the crossbar and it was good play from them – they got down the side and crossed it.

“But I think we had the best moment in the first half right at the start of the game (David McGoldrick’s shot saved after a three-on-three breakaway) and I think if you go 1-0, it’s a different game. But yes, it’s a tough one to take.

“Obviously, it’s tough for the fans, and I feel their frustration. We’re all frustrated.

“If we were getting opened up and outplayed, then you can kind of accept it.

“But it’s unforced errors that we’re making at the minute and it’s been that trend since I’ve been here really, if you look at the goals that we’ve conceded.”

Gavin Gunning credited his Swindon players with carrying out their game plan to perfection.

He said: “I was so pleased with how we played, we subdued them in what they were able to do where the game counts in and around the penalty area.

“They went from side to side and backwards to stack passes and never really had any clear-cut chances.

“It worked really well and the shape was fantastic, the communication was key.

“And then when we got on transition when the ball turned over, we looked like we were going to score every time.

“We have had a lot more clear chances than them today and they had all of the ball.”