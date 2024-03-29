Outstanding achievement – Pete Wild delight as Barrow prove doubters wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outstanding achievement – Pete Wild delight as Barrow prove doubters wrong

By Press Association
Barrow manager Pete Wild saw his side beat Grimsby (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Barrow boss Pete Wild hailed an “outstanding achievement” from his side to prove their doubters wrong and mount a late-season promotion push in League Two.

An early brace from in-form Cole Stockton and a late clincher from Robbie Gotts secured a 3-1 win over Grimsby that means Barrow have now amassed 14 points from a possible 18 in March.

That has lifted the Cumbrians up to fifth in the table, six points behind third-placed Wrexham with a game in hand, and is the perfect response to those who had dismissed Barrow’s chances barely a month ago.

Wild said: “There were a lot of people who wrote us off at the end of February.

“A lot of people said ridiculous things; things I remember if everyone else doesn’t.

“But we have hit back with 14 points out of 18 points. It is an outstanding achievement.

“We always knew if we were in and around it coming into March, we had a real opportunity with five out of six home games. We have delivered on that.

“I am so proud of everyone. It shows every team goes through these bumps but it is how you respond.

“However, I was frustrated with the players at half-time we hadn’t killed the game off.

“They played as though the game was over. Getting the third goal really helped us.”

Stockton has now scored seven goals since moving to Holker Street on loan from Burton in January.

“We brought Cole here because of his coolness and calmness in front of goal,” said Wild.

“A lot of credit must go to Robbie and Whits (Ben Whitfield) for the first goal and to Dom (Telford) for the second.

“The lads know if they work hard and Cole is in the right position he will take his chances.”

In contrast to Barrow, who visit Stockton’s former side Morecambe on Easter Monday, Grimsby sit only three points above the drop zone.

They were already 3-0 down when Justin Obikwu netted an 88th-minute consolation.

“We didn’t help ourselves and gave them two goals,” said manager Dave Artell.

“If you give a team in the play-offs two goals, who have had four clean sheets here in the last five games, it is going to be a long afternoon.

“Did we deserve something out of the game? Probably.

“We weren’t helped by the referee (Oliver Langford). He is a full-time referee but he was a disgrace,” added Artell, who was shown a yellow card in the second half for protesting a decision.

“I am not saying any more of that. I will get myself into trouble. Take the referee out of it though, we have got to make sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot in the first instance.

“We started off well, we hit the post, we have had chances. Justin scored a good goal but their third goal killed us.

“Games are won in both boxes and we weren’t good enough in both boxes.”