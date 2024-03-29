Outstanding achievement – Pete Wild delight as Barrow prove doubters wrong

Barrow boss Pete Wild hailed an “outstanding achievement” from his side to prove their doubters wrong and mount a late-season promotion push in League Two.

An early brace from in-form Cole Stockton and a late clincher from Robbie Gotts secured a 3-1 win over Grimsby that means Barrow have now amassed 14 points from a possible 18 in March.

That has lifted the Cumbrians up to fifth in the table, six points behind third-placed Wrexham with a game in hand, and is the perfect response to those who had dismissed Barrow’s chances barely a month ago.

Wild said: “There were a lot of people who wrote us off at the end of February.

“A lot of people said ridiculous things; things I remember if everyone else doesn’t.

“But we have hit back with 14 points out of 18 points. It is an outstanding achievement.

“We always knew if we were in and around it coming into March, we had a real opportunity with five out of six home games. We have delivered on that.

“I am so proud of everyone. It shows every team goes through these bumps but it is how you respond.

“However, I was frustrated with the players at half-time we hadn’t killed the game off.

“They played as though the game was over. Getting the third goal really helped us.”

Stockton has now scored seven goals since moving to Holker Street on loan from Burton in January.

“We brought Cole here because of his coolness and calmness in front of goal,” said Wild.

“A lot of credit must go to Robbie and Whits (Ben Whitfield) for the first goal and to Dom (Telford) for the second.

“The lads know if they work hard and Cole is in the right position he will take his chances.”

In contrast to Barrow, who visit Stockton’s former side Morecambe on Easter Monday, Grimsby sit only three points above the drop zone.

They were already 3-0 down when Justin Obikwu netted an 88th-minute consolation.

“We didn’t help ourselves and gave them two goals,” said manager Dave Artell.

“If you give a team in the play-offs two goals, who have had four clean sheets here in the last five games, it is going to be a long afternoon.

“Did we deserve something out of the game? Probably.

“We weren’t helped by the referee (Oliver Langford). He is a full-time referee but he was a disgrace,” added Artell, who was shown a yellow card in the second half for protesting a decision.

“I am not saying any more of that. I will get myself into trouble. Take the referee out of it though, we have got to make sure we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot in the first instance.

“We started off well, we hit the post, we have had chances. Justin scored a good goal but their third goal killed us.

“Games are won in both boxes and we weren’t good enough in both boxes.”