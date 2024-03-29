Jannik Sinner beats defending champion Daniil Medvedev to reach Miami Open final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jannik Sinner beats defending champion Daniil Medvedev to reach Miami Open final

By Press Association
Jannik Sinner, pictured, raced to victory against Daniil Medvedev (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Jannik Sinner, pictured, raced to victory against Daniil Medvedev (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Jannik Sinner produced a stunning performance to demolish defending champion Daniil Medvedev and reach the Miami Open final.

It was a rematch of the Australian Open final, which Medvedev led by two sets to love before Sinner stormed back to claim his first grand slam title.

This was nothing like as close, though, with Sinner storming to a 6-1 6-2 victory in just 69 minutes to reverse the result of last year’s final.

The Italian lost his only match of the season so far to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals in Indian Wells two weeks ago but has been dominant once more in Florida.

Serena Williams was among the crowd, and some fans at Hard Rock Stadium jeered Medvedev late in the second set after two wild errors, with the Russian completely outplayed by his opponent.

Sinner, who can overtake Alcaraz as world number two by winning the title, said on Sky Sports: “I felt great on court today. I served very well, especially in important moments.

“I handled the situation well in the beginning of each set. He had some break chances, if he makes them, it’s already much different. I’m very happy. I think Daniil didn’t play his best today, he missed some shots which he usually doesn’t miss, but I took the chance and I’m very happy to be in the final.”