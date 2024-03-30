Manchester City hammer Liverpool to go clear at WSL summit

Khadija Shaw scored twice as Manchester City surged three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-1 victory at Liverpool.

Shaw scored the last two goals to seal a win that means City will enter the international break on top with title rivals Chelsea taking on Arsenal in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Three goals in eight first-half minutes effectively sealed the fate of fourth-placed Liverpool, whose only consolation came through a late own-goal from City goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

Lauren Hemp struck City in front on 16 minutes and Jess Park beat two defenders before firing home the visitors’ second six minutes later.

Shaw, the WSL’s top scorer, opened her account two minutes later with a long-range strike, then took her season’s tally to 19 early in the second half when she headed home from Mary Fowler’s cross.

Liverpool kept hunting for a consolation and found it six minutes from time when Taylor Hinds clattered the post from long-range, with the rebound bouncing in off the unfortunate Keating.

Rachel Daly's late equaliser earns us a point. ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/QJS7Rz21Uk — Aston Villa Women (@AVWFCOfficial) March 30, 2024

Rachel Daly scored a 75th-minute equaliser as Aston Villa salvaged a 2-2 draw at home to managerless Leicester.

The Foxes, in their first game since the dismissal of Willie Kirk, fell behind to Adriana Leon’s early effort but responded with goals from Yuka Momiki and Sam Tierney either side of half-time.