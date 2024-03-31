Scott Wright calls on Rangers to build ‘momentum’ as title race hots up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Wright calls on Rangers to build ‘momentum’ as title race hots up

By Press Association
Rangers need to keep going, says Scott Wright (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers need to keep going, says Scott Wright (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scott Wright is looking for Rangers to build up a head of steam as the season comes to the boil.

The Light Blues claimed a 3-1 win over Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday on their return from the international break and there were more positives with the return of Dujon Sterling and Abdallah Sima as second-half substitutes.

Rangers ended the weekend a point behind Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership after the Hoops’ 3-0 win over Livingston, with attention now turning to the Old Firm game at Ibrox next Sunday.

Rangers have a game in hand, with eight games left to play, as well as a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts to come.

Winger Wright told Rangers’ YouTube channel: “It’s all about just creating momentum again.

“I thought we had a lot of that before the break. It’s a case of taking it game by game and kind of building that momentum again.

“We were all looking forward to getting back amongst the games after the break and it’s always better to top it off with the win and I thought the boys were excellent.

“The manager has obviously been pushing since he’s come in to utilise the whole squad and I think you can see that, whether it’s boys from the start, whether it’s boys coming on, everybody’s got such an important role to play from now to the end of the season.”

It was a frustrating afternoon in some ways for Wright, who had the ball in the net in the 21st minute after Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall saved a James Tavernier penalty but was penalised for encroachment.

The Gers captain made amends by scoring his 22nd goal of the season and his 131st in total, taking him past the previous British record for a defender held by former Preston, Burnley and Scotland player Graham Alexander, with an thunderous volley.

Myziane Maolida levelled from close range in the second minute of added time at the end of the first half, only for Cyriel Dessers to restore Rangers’ lead with a powerful header before the interval, with second-half substitute Rabbi Matondo driving in a third in the 85th minute to clinch the three points.

Wright said: “It’s so important not to kind of get down about that (the equaliser).

“I thought we controlled large spells of the game by that point and it was disappointing to lose the goal the way we did and obviously it would have been extra disappointing to go in at half-time at 1-1.

“I think it’s brilliant that we stayed calm and managed to work a great to position and get a good goal.

“It was obviously frustrating for me. I’m trying to add more goals and assists to my game.

“But I think it was maybe just a toe in the box. All I can do is just try my best to help the team in more ways than one.”

Hibs dropped into seventh place, one point behind Dundee who have a game in hand, with games against St Johnstone and Motherwell remaining before the break.

Boss Nick Montgomery said: “I thought we came out in the second half and we created some good opportunities, but if you don’t take them and you don’t block shots at the edge of the box, you’re going to concede goals.

“We went there on the back of a good run and we now have two big games, starting with St Johnstone on Saturday.”