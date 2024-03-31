Scott Wright calls on Rangers to build ‘momentum’ as title race hots up

Scott Wright is looking for Rangers to build up a head of steam as the season comes to the boil.

The Light Blues claimed a 3-1 win over Hibernian at Ibrox on Saturday on their return from the international break and there were more positives with the return of Dujon Sterling and Abdallah Sima as second-half substitutes.

Rangers ended the weekend a point behind Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership after the Hoops’ 3-0 win over Livingston, with attention now turning to the Old Firm game at Ibrox next Sunday.

Rangers have a game in hand, with eight games left to play, as well as a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts to come.

Winger Wright told Rangers’ YouTube channel: “It’s all about just creating momentum again.

“I thought we had a lot of that before the break. It’s a case of taking it game by game and kind of building that momentum again.

“We were all looking forward to getting back amongst the games after the break and it’s always better to top it off with the win and I thought the boys were excellent.

“The manager has obviously been pushing since he’s come in to utilise the whole squad and I think you can see that, whether it’s boys from the start, whether it’s boys coming on, everybody’s got such an important role to play from now to the end of the season.”

It was a frustrating afternoon in some ways for Wright, who had the ball in the net in the 21st minute after Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall saved a James Tavernier penalty but was penalised for encroachment.

The Gers captain made amends by scoring his 22nd goal of the season and his 131st in total, taking him past the previous British record for a defender held by former Preston, Burnley and Scotland player Graham Alexander, with an thunderous volley.

Myziane Maolida levelled from close range in the second minute of added time at the end of the first half, only for Cyriel Dessers to restore Rangers’ lead with a powerful header before the interval, with second-half substitute Rabbi Matondo driving in a third in the 85th minute to clinch the three points.

Wright said: “It’s so important not to kind of get down about that (the equaliser).

“I thought we controlled large spells of the game by that point and it was disappointing to lose the goal the way we did and obviously it would have been extra disappointing to go in at half-time at 1-1.

“I think it’s brilliant that we stayed calm and managed to work a great to position and get a good goal.

“It was obviously frustrating for me. I’m trying to add more goals and assists to my game.

“But I think it was maybe just a toe in the box. All I can do is just try my best to help the team in more ways than one.”

Hibs dropped into seventh place, one point behind Dundee who have a game in hand, with games against St Johnstone and Motherwell remaining before the break.

Boss Nick Montgomery said: “I thought we came out in the second half and we created some good opportunities, but if you don’t take them and you don’t block shots at the edge of the box, you’re going to concede goals.

“We went there on the back of a good run and we now have two big games, starting with St Johnstone on Saturday.”