Home Sport

That sinking feeling – Rotherham and Carlisle at risk of Monday relegation

By Press Association
Leam Richardson, left, and Paul Simpson are at risk of relegation on Monday (Rhianna Chadwick/Richard Sellers/PA)
Rotherham and Carlisle could see their relegations confirmed as early as Monday depending on results in the second round of Easter bank holiday fixtures.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the issues at stake in the Championship and League One.

Championship

Rotherham’s Sebastian Revan, Sam Nombe and Ollie Rathbone, left to right, applaud the club's fans
Rotherham will be relegated if they lose to Millwall.

A draw would keep them technically alive if Birmingham, Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday all lose, though their goal difference is currently at least 19 worse than any of that trio meaning realistically they already need to win every remaining game.

Promotion issues will take some time yet to resolve, with Leicester having squandered a once-commanding lead and dropped to third, but they and top two Ipswich and Leeds can secure at least a play-off place – Ipswich with a point against fourth-placed Southampton, Leeds and Leicester with wins, or if the teams just outside the top six drop points.

League One

Carlisle players during a water break against Stevenage
Carlisle are at risk of being relegated on Easter Monday should they lose to in-form Lincoln.

That would leave them on 27 points and only able to reach a maximum of 42. A Burton win coupled with at least a point for Cambridge would lift the minimum safety line to 43.

Portsmouth cannot clinch promotion until at least the next round of matches, though they could take themselves 14 points clear with 15 to play for. They are already secure in the play-offs as a minimum and could be joined in that status by Derby.

A competitive League Two will not see anything resolved this weekend, while Chesterfield have already clinched the National League title.